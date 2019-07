Caleb Rock and Jake Hanson combined to pitch a two-hit shutout and strike out 10 batters to help Sioux Central advance to the district finals with a 7-0 win over Fort Dodge St. Edmond in a Class 1A district semifinal game on Tuesday at Peterson.

