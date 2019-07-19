N-F beats Garrigan

R.J. Rojas came into relieve in the third inning and shut out Algona Garrigan for the next three innings while his teammates scored four runs during that span as Newell-Fonda defeated the Golden Bears 9-6 in a Class 1A district semifinal game on Tuesday at Peterson.

Newell-Fonda, now 16-14, plays Sioux Central (16-11) in a district final game on Saturday at 7 p.m. in Peterson.