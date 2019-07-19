The mayor’s burden

EDITORIAL

BY ART CULLEN

If we really want to get to the bottom of race relations, perhaps we should look closer at a mayor mired in it. Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Ind. — an exurb of Chicago whose best days were with the Studebaker assembly plant — is grappling with the recent shooting death of a black man in his 50s who approached a South Bend police officer with a knife. Buttigieg left the presidential campaign trail to face an angry African-American community at home, including city council members. This is Mayor Pete’s existential crisis, and how he handles it could offer us all an important lesson.

Buttigieg offered an explanation to us in two half-hour interviews, one cut short by the Big Parade on the Fourth of July, and another by phone on Monday. We asked how to reframe the debate in light of the superficial circus surrounding the President and four members of Congress.

“I think presidential leadership could get it done,” he said.

But the process is anguishing. Shortly after taking office in 2012, Buttigieg fired the city’s first African-American police chief for illegally recording racist conversations among four officers. The replacement hire was white. Buttigieg earned the scorn of the police union for addressing an incoming class of officers on the weight they bear in the shadow of institutional racism. Anybody who has followed events in Gary, South Bend, Elkhart and nearby environs is familiar with the story. In Elkhart, the entire police command structure, the mayor and the police commission were cleared out over findings of racial beatings, phony murder convictions of blacks, and cronyism from top to bottom — all based on courageous reporting from the South Bend Tribune and Pro Publica.

During his tenure, Buttigieg said, he and the department have tried to implement all the best practices in community policing familiar to us in Storm Lake: neighborhood block parties, handing out popsicles to children of color, making friends in immigrant communities.

“It’s not good enough,” Buttigieg told us. “I can’t sit back and say I’ve got it all figured out. We’ve got to change the trajectory. Harms compound themselves.”

Storm Lake was not burdened with the history of South Bend or St. Louis. Here, an all-white community adapted to diversity. In Elkhart, the harms are deeply rooted.

That takes generations to cure. Ferguson and Baltimore exploded under Barack Obama’s watch. Buttigieg can’t wave off South Bend’s issues. It takes daily work by officers on the street. It takes total commitment from the chief and the charges. It’s hard, and you cannot know when the next tragedy will strike. In the case at hand, the police union this week announced that the officer resigned to deal with the aftermath of the shooting, which includes civil litigation.

Buttigieg asked us to judge him by how he manages an impossible process that he cannot control. The state is investigating the shooting. “That will show you what I am really about,” he said. “And I have eight months or less to show you.”

He offered a “Douglass Plan” last week, in memory of Frederick Douglass, that attempts to address systemic racism against African- Americans that has kept them imprisoned in urban violence. It involves everything from re-investing in poor housing stock to criminal justice reform, and is informed by the gaps that he sees as a mayor. “Every time we have a conversation about trust, the question inevitably migrates to economic empowerment. If we are doing that across the system, economic empowerment, that has to happen in parallel to the justice system.

“Income is a heavy lift. It’s a bigger climb than we can do on the local level,” Buttigieg said. “But we have to tackle it. If we don’t wrangle this down, it could unravel America. Now is our chance to do something about it.”

Buttigieg’s plea to judge him by his actions strikes us as the sort of integrity that could lead America forward. He earned a Rhodes Scholarship. He enlisted in the Naval Reserve to serve a hitch in Afghanistan. He had the courage to come out as a gay man while running for re-election. He took the verbal assault from the mother of the dead man with the knife, and he told her that the buck stops with him. He deserves credit for that, not dismissal. Buttigieg is offering voters the opposite of President Trump. He is talking seriously of police being under the gun along with poor urban denizens. His anguish might pave the path forward that Obama himself could not clear. The mayor deserves our earnest attention.