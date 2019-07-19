Mary Alice Plagman, the daughter of Peter and Etta (Thomas) Raveling, was born on March 7, 1926 on the family farm in Clay County. She was raised and attended country schools near Peterson. She then went to Peterson High School graduating in 1943. She worked at the Peterson Bank during high school until she was married.

Mary Alice married Charles Ray Plagman on Dec. 3, 1944 in Peterson. Following their marriage, Mary Alice went with Charles to Tennessee and Maryland while he served in the military, with the Army Air Corp. After his discharge in 1946, they moved to rural Marathon for a short time, before moving to rural Peterson.

She started working in 1968, again at the Peterson Bank in the income tax department. She worked there for four years, before she and Birdie Tibbetts created their own business, Peterson Tax Service, which was also in the bank. She did taxes until she retired at the age of 82. She loved the people and working with tax figures. She had seen many changes over the years, especially when she started using a computer.

Mary Alice was probably best known for her love of singing. She began singing at funerals while she was in high school and sang for many funerals throughout her life. In her later years she was known for bursting out in song at special occasions singing the Iowa Corn Song. Even in her last days on earth, Mary Alice was still praising her Lord in song.

Mary Alice loved to spend time on the farm. She liked to help in the fields and wherever else she was needed. The farm was a great place to have her grandchildren visit frequently, sometimes 8-10 at a time. She enjoyed spending time with them, she was the cook, driver and referee. She also loved to mow her lawn and do a little gardening. She enjoyed ballroom dancing on Sunday evenings at the Cobblestone in Storm Lake. Mary Alice lived on the farm for a long time by herself, before moving to Wel-Life at Alta and eventually to a Cherokee Nursing Home in April.

She passed away on Sunday, July 14, 2019, at Cherokee Medical Center at the age of 93.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 19 at 10:30 a.m. at First Congregational Church in Peterson. Interment will be in Oakland Cemetery in Peterson. Warner Funeral Home in Peterson is in charge of arrangements.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Charles; daughter, Claudia Perkins and her husband, Dick; her sisters: Arla Higgins, Luetta Parker; and her brother, Thomas Raveling.

Left to cherish her memory are her children: Rodney Plagman and his wife, Charlene of Storm Lake; Randal Plagman and his wife, Nancy of Sheldon; Annetta Coleman and her husband, Charlie of Suches, Ga.; and Mary Beth Rozmus and her husband, Lenny of Riverside; 12 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; sister Mavis Hornby of Stillwater, Minn.; other relatives and friends.