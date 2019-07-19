It’s a sign of The Times

FILLERS

BY JOHN CULLEN

Presidential candidates Pete Buttigieg and Beto O’Rourke are the latest to autograph our Sign of The Times in our Times Square office. Mayor Pete was here on the Fourth of July for an interview before walking in the Star Spangled Spectacular parade.

They join a roster of more than 700 people, both famous and not, who have signed our big board over the past 27 years.

The famous include politicians like former Vice President Joe Biden, who signed in 2008 while he was a candidate for president. Barack Obama beat him for the nomination, then chose the Delaware senator as his vice president for eight years.

Joe Biden, who would become Vice President of the United States, is the most famous name on our sign.

Other politicians — equally divided between Democrats and Republicans — include Senators Tom Harkin and Chuck Grassley, Governors Terry Branstad and Chet Culver (and governor wannabes Jim Ross Lightfoot and Fred Hubbell), plus journalists Katie Couric, Maury White (longtime Des Moines Register lead sports columnist and cousin of the Cullens), the Register’s Iowa Boy Chuck Offenburger (and Iowa Girl Carla), NBC News president Michael Gartner, and NBC newsman Harry Smith.

Those are the famous names. Most are just ordinary people, mostly from around Storm Lake. Times employees past and present plus Cullen family members are enshrined, as is a guy named Seymour Butts. The biggest signature was scrawled by Timesman Marty Gallagher; Tom Harkin and Terry Branstad are close seconds for size. There are two Dave Pattons, unrelated to each other.

Former Governor Terry Branstad’s signature on the left.

The sign was erected by Commercial Sign & Design above our first office at 520 Michigan St., just a stone’s throw from our current digs at Times Square.

When we outgrew that space, we moved to 210 E. Fifth St., across from the courthouse, now home to the BVRMC surgeons Jason Dierking and John Armstrong. We didn’t have a place to hang it outside — it was too big — and it was to nice to trash, so we hung it on the wall of our newsroom. Gold lettering on the front window identified our business. We weren’t sure what to do with the big sign until someone came up with the idea to have people sign it.

Shortly after a customer, Donald Hout, walked in, noticed the sign and asked what we were going to do with it. We said that maybe we’d have people sign it. He asked if it was OK if he put his name up there and we said “Sure!” So he was our John Hancock on our sign of independence. Gov. Branstad was the first politician shortly after.

Gradually more names were added and when we moved to our new Times Square building in 1993, the sign came with us and it’s the first thing that greets people when they enter our office. It didn’t go on the outside of the building because we wanted large, individual letters that would stand out to traffic approaching on West Fifth Street. And we wanted to preserve the names on the sign.

Over time most of the 3x12 feet sign has been nearly filled with Sharpie signatures. The only open spaces are near the top, nearly eight feet high, so now signers like Mayor Pete and Beto have to climb atop a desk to scrawl their John Henrys.

Presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg climbed atop a desk on the Fourth of July to find an open space to sign. Editor Art Cullen assists.

Cullen cousin Maury White was the Des Moines Register’s top sports columnist and one of the first to autograph the sign back in 1992 in our East Fifth Street office.