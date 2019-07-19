Humboldt scores six unanswered runs to beat Storm Lake, 8-4

Humboldt scored six unanswered runs from the third inning on as the Wildcats handed Storm Lake an 8-4 setback in a nonconference game on Tuesday night at Humboldt.

The Tornadoes scored a run in the first inning and three in the second. Humboldt plated a run in the first, one in the second, two in the third, one in the fourth, two in the fifth and one in the sixth.