Golden anniversary

Bill and Bev Rice will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Aug. 23. They have lived in Storm Lake the whole time. Their children, Tyson and Christina Rice and Wendy and Andy Larson reside in Storm Lake also. Bev and Bill met in Newell High School and were married at OLGC (Our Lady of Good Counsel) church in Fonda in 1969.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.