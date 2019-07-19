GEDC freshen up Galva signs

Published Friday, July 19, 2019
Members of the Galva Economic Development Corporation have been busy making cosmetic updates to town signage this summer.
Most recently, they coordinated the repainting of three signs (Highway 20, south welcome and east welcome). GEDC members were also responsible for getting the Highway 20 sign professionally landscaped to match the other four town welcome signs.
