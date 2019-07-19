David Lydell

Funeral services for David J. Lydell, 72, of Alta, will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 20, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Alta with Pastor Denise Parrello officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be in the Scandinavian Cemetery, rural Alta, with military honors by the Alta VFW Post #6172.

David died Friday, July 12, 2019, at Creighton Bergan Hospital in Omaha, Neb.