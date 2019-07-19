David Lydell
Funeral services for David J. Lydell, 72, of Alta, will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 20, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Alta with Pastor Denise Parrello officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be in the Scandinavian Cemetery, rural Alta, with military honors by the Alta VFW Post #6172.
David died Friday, July 12, 2019, at Creighton Bergan Hospital in Omaha, Neb.
World News
- New border city added to program returning migrants to wait for U.S. hearings in Mexico
- Factbox: What to watch for at the second U.S. Democratic presidential debate
- Iran dismisses Trump report that U.S. Navy downed 'provocative' drone
- Iran TV says footage disproves U.S. report of downed drone
- Exclusive: Ex-Russian arms tycoon quietly wields influence in British PM race