Bridal showers

Published Friday, July 19, 2019
A come and go bridal shower for Michelle Ruby of Alta, bride-elect of Casey Carstensen of Odebolt, will be held on Sunday, July 21 from 4-6 p.m. at Buffalo Ridge Cafe, 3 N. Main St., Alta.
The couple is registered at Sugar Bowl, Target, and Menards. Feel free to bring a recipe to share with the bride.
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.