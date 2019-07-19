Baby it’s cold inside

Published Friday, July 19, 2019
Frozen Jr. at Roxy Theater
Over 60 area youth take the stage this weekend at the Roxy Theater in Alta for Next Generation Theatre’s “Disney’s Frozen Jr.” Next Generation Theatre is sponsored by the Buena Vista Community Theatre. The one-hour show may be seen July 19 and 20 at 7 p.m. and July 21 at 3 p.m.
