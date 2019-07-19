Alex Tellefsen

Alex M. Tellefsen, 35, of Fort Dodge died Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at Trinity Regional Medical Center.

A visitation was held on Thursday, July 18, at Historic Bruce Funeral Home in Fort Dodge. Memorials may be directed to the family.

Alex Michael Tellefsen was born Feb. 3, 1984, in Lake Jackson, Texas, the son of Torleif “Tor” Tellefsen and Barbara (Galvin) Wadsley. Alex attended Storm Lake and Sioux Central Schools in Iowa. He graduated from Two Harbors High School in Two Harbors, Minn. in 2002. He continued his education at Lake Superior College in Duluth, Minn., Normandale Community College in Bloomington, Minn. and Iowa Central Community College in Fort Dodge.

Alex lived life to the fullest and had a heart of gold, always willing to help others. He treasured spending time with his daughter and his family was very important to him. He loved to make others laugh and genuinely cared about the people in his life.

Alex enjoyed many outdoor activities such as snowboarding, hiking, camping, fishing and a good round of golf. In his down time, he loved watching a good movie and listening to music. Alex was an accomplished chef and loved to please people with his food.

Alex is survived by his daughter Emma Ann Louise Tellefsen of Duluth, Minn.; mother Barbara Wadsley and husband Robert of Linn Grove; his father Tor Tellefsen and friend Patty of Fort Dodge; siblings: David and Kelly of San Diego, Calif.; Eric of Staten Island, N.Y.; Alexander Wadsley of Des Moines; Michelle Tellefsen Troianiello of Bushkill, Pa.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents: John and Arlene Galvin; and Torleif and June Tellefsen.