Storm Lake’s season ends in regional loss to LeMars

Published Wednesday, July 17, 2019
LeMars scored four runs in the top of the seventh inning to pull away from a close game as the Bulldogs ended Storm Lake’s season in the first round of the Class 4A regional tournament with a 7-1 win last Thursday night at Tornado Field.
LeMars scored a run in the first inning on a passed ball and then plated two runs in the third to take a 3-0 lead.
