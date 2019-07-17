SL holds off late rally by MOC-Floyd Valley to win, 8-5

Published Wednesday, July 17, 2019
Storm Lake erupted for five runs in the bottom of the fourth inning before holding off a late rally by MOC-Floyd Valley to win a nonconference game 8-5 last Thursday at Tornado Field.
MOC-Floyd Valley plated five runs of its own in the top of the fifth to pull within 7-5, but Storm Lake added a run in the sixth and held on.
