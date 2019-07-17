Sioux Central pulls away to beat SM

Published Wednesday, July 17, 2019
Sioux Central scored eight runs in its final two at-bats to pull away from a close game as the Rebels ended Storm Lake St. Mary’s season with a 10-1 win in a Class 1A district tournament game last Saturday at Peterson.
Sioux Central, now 15-11, played Fort Dodge St. Edmond (8-12) on Tuesday night in Peterson.
