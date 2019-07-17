Seven SL players make all-Lakes baseball team

Published Wednesday, July 17, 2019
Seven players from Storm Lake were recognized on the all-Lakes Conference baseball teams, it was released.
Four players were voted to the first team by the league’s coaches as Mark Eddie was chosen as a pitcher, Ethan James as a utility player, Ben Raveling as a catcher and Drew Price as an outfielder.
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.