See Frozen Jr. July 19-21

Buena Vista Community Theatre’s Next Generation Theatre will present “Frozen Jr.” this weekend. See the magic of the movie come to life on the Roxy stage featuring 62 actors ages five to 18. Shows will be held on July 19 and 20 at 7 p.m. and on July 21 at 3 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for youth 12 and under and will be available at the door 30 minutes prior to each performance.

