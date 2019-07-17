Schaller NASA Clover Kids Camp Held

Published Wednesday, July 17, 2019
Eleven Clover Kids participated in the NASA Camp on June 21.
The youth were able to build parachutes, make pudding out of dry milk powder, instant pudding powder and water, completed a BreakoutEDU activity relating to the book, A is for Astronaut written by Clayton Anderson and ended the day making a mock spaceship.
