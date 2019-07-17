Ridge View cools off hot Ar-We-Va team in regional semifinals, 10-0

Published Wednesday, July 17, 2019
Emma Vohs had three hits, scored two runs and drove in three runs, and Emerson Else fired a three-hit shutout to help Ridge View win a Class 1A regional semifinal game 10-0 over Ar-We-Va last Friday at Onawa.
The Raptors, now 23-10, played Newell-Fonda (36-5) in a regional final game on Monday night. The winner advanced to the state tournament next week in Fort Dodge.
