Pocahontas Area scores early, often to beat Ridge View in non-conference game, 10-2

Published Wednesday, July 17, 2019
Pocahontas Area scored early and often, plating four runs in the top of the first inning and two more in the second as the Indians went on to defeat Ridge View 10-2 in a non-conference game last Wednesday at Early.
Ridge View scored both of its runs in the sixth inning. The team had only two hits. Aiden Martin delivered an RBI single and Zander Ernst singled.
