Parade of Nations contest winners

The Micronesian entry in the Storm Lake Star Spangled Spectacular won first place in the Parade of Nations contest. They earned a trophy and $100, which they spent on a party for themselves recently at Bel Air Beach, according to Angie Ehsa, who was involved with the parade entry. Second place went to El Salvador and third place to Mexico. Salud, the local multicultural health coalition sponsors the contest. Above: The Micronesians, or, “Young Island Jammers” at the parade July 4.

