Newell-Fonda shuts out Harris-Lake Park

After three innings of scoreless baseball, Newell-Fonda finally broke through with two runs in the bottom of the fourth, and the Mustangs would add on to their lead in the next two innings as they defeated Harris-Lake Park 9-0 in a Class 1A district tournament game last Saturday at Peterson.

Newell-Fonda, now 15-14, played Algona Garrigan (16-17) on Tuesday night in Peterson.