Newell-Fonda shuts down Exira/EHK 8-1 in region semifinals

Bailey Sievers collected three hits, including an inside-the-park home run, and Ella Larsen scattered six hits over seven innings as No. 4-ranked Newell-Fonda kept its quest for a return trip to the state tournament alive with an 8-1 win over Exira/EHK in a Class 1A regional semifinal game last Friday at Fonda.

