Iowa Trivia in the Park

Trivia in the Park is a new program sponsored by Buena Vista Conservation. Gather a team up to five members and test yourself on a number of trivia subjects. There will be prizes awarded to the winning team. The contest will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday, July 19 in the North Shelter House at BV County Park. Reservations are required by Thursday, July 18 at 4 p.m. by calling 712-295-7985.

