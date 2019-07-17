Hy-noon Kiwanis highlights

On Monday, July 15, Tiffany Wurth, the band director for Buena Vista University talked about the band program at the University and about the Parade of Bands that will be coming up on July 29. More information on the Parade of Bands can be found on the web at DCI.ORG. She answered a number of questions from Kiwanis members including one about the music degrees offered by Buena Vista University.

