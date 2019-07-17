Cover crops pay off

Weed suppression cuts chemical costs, improved soil sustains yields

Bennett attracts a crowd to field day

EDITOR'S NOTEBOOK

BY ART CULLEN

Sam Bennett wouldn’t spread cover crops over 700 of the 2,000 acres he farms with his dad, Alan, if it didn’t pay.

“If it doesn’t show an ROI it doesn’t last long around here,” he said.

That’s what he told a group of about 100 farmers in his air-conditioned machine shed on a steaming hot July 3 near Galva for a cover crops field day sponsored by the Practical Farmers of Iowa. The event was co-sponsored by several businesses and organizations, including the Natural Resource Conservation Service and the Quad County Corn Processors. Cover crops are gaining acceptance even in the flat land of Sac and Ida counties.

It’s pretty simple arithmetic: Bennett figures it costs him about $20 per acre to plant cover crops that hold nutrients and soil in place, and help sponge water during flush periods. But the weed suppression afforded by cover crops saves him about $25 per acre in herbicide costs. Plus, a farmer can get paid $15 to $37 per acre under the farm bill for planting cover crops, depending on the program and circumstance.

Cover crops can make a farmer money.

They haven’t held back Bennett’s yields. They are building soil tilth and structure — he got soybeans in April 15, about three weeks ahead of neighbors, because of no-till and cover crops, Bennett believes.

“We’ve seen some success,” says Bennett, 30, the sixth generation of his family to work this ground over the past 136 years. He lives in the home once occupied by his great uncle, Sen. Wayne Bennett, a longtime Republican legislator. “You don’t get that done by abusing the soil. There’s no right way, in our case there’s our way, and I’m not selling anything.”

The key, he said, is starting small and having measurable goals. Grow as you learn.

Pretty simple.

Cover crops help put carbon in the soil, which helps the plant use nutrients more efficiently. Bennett is something of a student of the mycelium, the roots where all the microbial magic takes place to keep a system in balance. Microbials need to be fed, and the roots do so during the temperate season. “But what are they supposed to eat the other six months of the year?” Bennett asks.

Cover crops keep the microbials working.

“I worry that we are destroying the foundation of our factory — our soil factory,” Bennett told the farmers, some of whom drove 90 miles to see his operation. “We’re killing all these things, but what are we growing? It leads to an unstable system.”

Cereal rye can be planted in September, seeing some growth in fall and a lot in spring. Bennett said he used a $200 drill to plant soybeans into the rye, which is later terminated with glyphosate. (The rye also can be grazed, although the Bennetts do not raise cattle.) You don’t need special equipment, he says. Share with a neighbor.

He is converting an 80-acre plot to organic over the next three years, since he is already doing most of the work it takes to get certified. Organic corn can fetch over twice the price of conventional corn, and can be grown at a lower cost.

“You have to have your heart in it or you won’t capture the full benefit,” Bennett says.

His heart is in it because he wants to care for the land the way his family has for more than a century. He understands that soil is washing to the Gulf of Mexico, and that Northwest Iowa farmers are losing nitrogen and attracting litigation. He merely is trying to keep things where they belong, and avoid spending money.

“The world is telling us we are growing too much grain for harvest,” Bennett says. He notes that the Mayan civilization fell through too much cultivation.

The crops were gorgeous just before the Fourth of July. The soybeans were vigorous amid the rye, and his corn looked as healthy as any in the state. He says they have been working with cover crops for 10 years. He sees the benefits in a clump of dirt that holds moisture and is not crusted. He sees it in birds and butterflies. And he sees it in the bottom line, where he might be building something with his wife Danielle for their son, Harrison, just eight-weeks-old.