Cheers to Storm Lake!

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Now that another successful Star Spangled Spectacular is complete, we’d like to thank all of the people that make it happen. First of all, thanks to the police, sheriff and EMS professionals that kept us all safe. Next, thanks to the legion of volunteers that dedicated their time to this celebration. From the committee chairs who started the process last summer to the folks that were pressed into helping park cars the morning of the 4th, these folks showed what small town spirit can accomplish.

Special shout out to the kids who follow the horses making sure no mess is left behind. We appreciate all of the vendors who came to show and sell their product, the paid acts that provided hours of entertainment and the food vendors who kept everyone fed with their special treats.

Finally, thanks to next year’s commodores for answering our call. We are confident that Michael and Tony Pertzborn will do a great job at the helm next year. Please continue your support of this whether it be direct or indirect volunteering or the generous donations that are required to keep the entertainment free.

MICHELLE and ROB SMITH

2019 Star Spangled Spectacular Commodores