The anatomy of a train wreck

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Sir Arthur Conan Doyle did a Sherlock Holmes-type story (my favorite, in fact) entitled “The Story of the Lost Special” (1898) which nicely comes to mind now and I explain:

The gambit was a “scandal” of such enormous impact that it would have dominoed all the “crown heads of Europe.” Our story began with one hapless “bag man” carrying the “scoop” across England to get it “spilled,” let's say to the press. He had money to spend and timing was of the essence so reticent to wait for a regular train (that was before planes and long before the internet, recall, the trains were still the preferred means of moving dirt fast) so he booked a “Special.” A special train meant for one high-paying customer, and so the “game was afoot” as Sherlock would sometimes say to the camera with that twinkle in his eye

Well, the “Special,” bound for perdition disappeared mysteriously and the author sought to eliminate the various possibilities (each one more unlikely) to solve the caper. The gambit having been set up, the writer finally played out how, it played out. You see, the “crowned heads of Europe” spared no expense to bury the dirt, the scandal, along with the train and it's lone unlucky occupant, the doomed “bagman.” Their henchman had just enough time, or so it was said, to bribe and hire hundreds of bit players to build, set and then dismantle a “special” rail line just for the ocassion to send the forever disappeared train into the bottomless pit of a long abandoned coal mine. Done deal, scandal averted, end of story. You might call the special agent of the “burial” of the train, it's hapless bagman and the stuff of scandal, a “fixer” to use the all-too-popular term of today's parlance, and so we begin today's sordid stuff of scandal, hence.

This scandal involves, of course, Jeffrey Epstein. Charged with soliciting young, underaged girls for sex trafficking. And it's got the stuff of royal heads of Europe, Prince Andrew of merry old England, and our own former royalty himself, Bill Clinton and the current el Presidente Donald Trump, of course.

Our story unfolds with Sam Nunberg, a mouthy loose-lipped lawyer, visiting the office of David Pecker, Trump confident and former owner of the scandal sheet the “National Enquirer” in 2015 who saw photos on the desk of Prince Andrew himself (not by himself of course) with girls at Epstein's “Pleasure Island” estate, and Pecker said he had some of Bill Clinton that were “worse” (or better?) The British royals deny everything. Bill Clinton admits he took four trips on Epstein's “happy plane,” but pilot logbooks say it was 27 trips, with underage girls onboard for happy services. Bill Clinton denies any knowledge of Epstein's crimes, of course.

Now to Trump, he once said Epstein was a “fun guy” that also likes beautiful women, some on the younger side (meaning he knows what Epstein was up to), and once the two of them were at a Mar a Lago party (1992) with 28 beauties sent for a “VIP” party. Trump and Epstein were the VIP's, of course.

Now to the “fixer” angle. Michael Cohen is in prison for campaign fund violations involving a Playboy bunny that David Pecker bought exclusive story rights from (they call that “catch and kill”) and another “hush money” deal with Stormy Daniels (porn star), both of which girls Trump had sordid affairs with (ok, so they weren't underage girls,whew). Cohen also was the fixer for a David Pecker deal himself.

Another Trump-related “fixer” was Alexander Acosta, that fixed a prior underage prosecution for Epstein, avoiding “hard time” under federal law (Acosta, federal prosecutor-downgraded the “rap” to Florida State charges after “secret” negotiations with Epstein's lawyers) and now got the nod for Secretary of Labor by Trump as “compensation?” People are rightly calling for Acosta (the fixer) to resign or be fired.

So I'm thinking Prince Andrew and Bill Clinton both paid oodles of “hush money” to “catch and kill” Pecker's pecker photos of the two in action, Jackson, eh? Money talks and money buries dirt. The big $64,000 question, though, is whether Epstein will “cooperate” with the feds, in which he will have to “tell all,” or whether he will shut up and take the full “rap” and hope for a full, sordid “pardon” by the big boss Trump, and whether Trump's new “fixer,” Attorney General William Barr will just fire the Southern District of New York US Attorney to “bury” the matter like Sherlock's “Disappeared Special?” Or does this just mean to protect so many rich and famous people, Trump will cobble up some “Executive Order” legalizing underage girl sex trafficking after all? And after all is said and done, this makes Alabama Judge Roy Moore (who liked young girls recall) look not so bad after all, he always at least asked the girls' mothers for permission first, you know.

This all looks like a scandal “ripe” for a Sherlock Holmes-type train wreck, with a train buried at the bottom of a coal mine to be forgotten forever, if the train hasn't already left the station, as they sometimes say.

PAUL PETERSON

Storm Lake