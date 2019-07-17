‘Corn and Khrushchev’ at Hisorical Society

Published Wednesday, July 17, 2019
Buena Vista County Historical Museum will host “Corn and Khrushchev” by Liz Garst on Sunday, July 28 at 2 p.m. at the museum. This event shows the history of Iowa agriculture and a 1959 visit of Soviet Premier to her grandfather’s farm.
Sponsored by Humanities Iowa and open to all – admission is free.
