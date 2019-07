Taylor Knaack went 3-for-3 and scored four runs at the plate and pitched a four-hitter and struck out nine in the circle as River Valley ended Storm Lake St. Mary’s season with a 9-5 win in the first round of the Class 1A regional tournament on Monday night at Correctionville.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.