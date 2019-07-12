Sioux Central falls to North Union

Published Friday, July 12, 2019
Emily Meyer fired a four-hit shutout and Hope Steinberger collected three hits and scored three runs as North Union ended Sioux Central’s season with a 10-0 win in a Class 2A regional tournament game on Wednesday at Armstrong.
North Union (15-16) will play Central Springs (26-7) in a regional semifinal game today at Manly.
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.