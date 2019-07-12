Ridge View uses big inning to beat CAM

Published Friday, July 12, 2019
Ridge View scored eight runs in the bottom of the fourth inning and the Raptors were never threatened after that as they began the Class 1A regional tournament with an 11-1 win over CAM (Anita) on Wednesday at Galva.
The Raptors, now 22-10, will play Ar-We-Va (9-11) in a regional semifinal game today at a site to be determined.
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.