After letting a 6-2 lead after five innings slip away, Ridge View scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth to take a one-run lead and then plated a run in the bottom of the eighth to beat Cherokee 9-8 in the regular season finale on Monday at Galva.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.