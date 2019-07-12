Promotions at Storm Lake Fire Dept.

The Storm Lake Fire Department announced three promotions within the organization, which occurred Tuesday evening. Capt. Todd Larson, a 29-year veteran of the fire department was promoted to assistant chief. Lt. Marty Peck, a 27-year veteran of the fire department was promoted to captain. Firefighter Josh Fevold, an 18-year veteran of the fire department was promoted to lieutenant.

