No place like home

EDITORIALS

BY ART CULLEN

What great news that the Star Spangled Spectacular beat its $30,000 fundraising goal with 335 donors giving $34,150, according to captains Matt Brostad and Josh Newhouse — who have our gratitude for leading the effort. It shows how this community comes together to celebrate what is good about life here in the garden spot of Iowa.

On the Fourth of July in Storm Lake, a hometown girl in Jane Andrews Erickson gets choked up recounting hearing the National Anthem a continent away. You see a score of nations strolling down Lake Avenue, many in traditional garb, along with dancing Mexican horses. Garrett Haake of NBC News marveled from the sidelines. “It appears that the whole town marches in the parade, with another 20,000 who show up to watch,” he told us.

It takes everybody to say yes to the commodores, this year Rob and Michelle Smith with help from Tony and Michael Pertzborn. All of them moved home to Storm Lake after launching careers elsewhere, appropriate to the homecoming theme.

It’s what makes us so grateful to live in The City Beautiful, the world’s hometown.

Enough, already

Tom Steyer’s television ads urging the impeachment of President Trump are tremendous. So were his ads on climate change. The California wealth manager should continue to sink his billions into electing progressives to Congress, to getting people to listen on climate change, and to fumigate President Trump from the White House. He should not run for President himself. Enough, already.

The problem for many of us is that there are too many outstanding Democrats in the field. We were sad to see Eric Swalwell (whose father was an old friend in Algona) drop from the race just this week. He said it was so crowded he could not find a way to stand out. A popular two-term governor in John Hickenlooper, or a good senator in Kirsten Gillibrand, can barely get oxygen.

Steyer will stand out, thanks to pumping $100 million of his own money into his campaign, for starters. But his message will be the same as the rest of the field, articulated forcefully by the likes of Elizabeth Warren, Jay Inslee, Beto O’Rourke, John Delaney and Pete Buttigieg. All of them put climate change at the top of their lists. Delaney, Buttigieg and O’Rourke already represent the responsible businessman constituency. Corey Booker is no enemy of the investment houses. Warren threatens to reorder the system through which Steyer made his fortune — taking on Wall Street and taxing the super-wealthy. Perhaps that is what worries him, as he sees the Massachusetts senator steadily pick up momentum. Or Kamala Harris.

What is there to convince business moderates that Steyer knows anything more than Delaney? Or why should climate enthusiasts discount the substantial plans already put forward by O’Rourke, Delaney, Warren and Buttigieg? Joe Biden already leads Trump in most national polls by 10%. Every other Democrat mentioned here can beat Trump. We are pretty sure any of them will win Iowa, battered by export markets lost to Trump’s follies.

If Steyer thinks that nobody else is making the integrity argument, we offer Sen. Mark Bennett, who has written an important book about it. Warren was the first candidate to call for impeachment. If you find Bernie Sanders and Warren too strident, we give you Sen. Amy Klobuchar — who says Trump is all foam and no beer. Klobuchar would be a tremendous president. Steyer should send her a big fat check. Or to any of them. Warren could use another $28 — that is the average size of her contribution. We would welcome an ad from Steyer on climate change and agriculture. It would be a killer. That is what Tom Steyer should be doing. Enough great Democrats are running for President, and every one of them needs his support. We can’t wait to see the next impeachment ad.