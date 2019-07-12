Newell-Fonda routs Woodbine

Ella Larsen pitched a no-hitter and Olivia Larsen had two hits, scored three runs and drove in two runs to help No. 4-ranked Newell-Fonda open Class 1A regional tournament play with a 15-0 win over Woodbine on Wednesday night in Fonds.

The Mustangs, now 35-5, will play Exira/EHK (13-14) in a regional semifinal game today at 7 p.m. in Fonda.