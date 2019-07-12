McCoy pitches no-hitter, Mork cracks grand slam to lead A-A

Logan McCoy fired a no-hitter and struck out 11 batters, and Keaton Mork cracked a grand slam home run to help lead Alta-Aurelia to an 11-1 win over Algona Garrigan Monday at Algona.

Mork had two hits and drove in four runs to lead the Warriors. McCoy, Cade Rohwer and Levi Sleezer all added two hits apiece.