Lela Anderson
Lela L. Anderson, 90, of Linn Grove died Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at St. Luke's Lutheran Home in Spencer.
Memorial services will take place Tuesday, July 16, at 11 a.m. at First Lutheran Church in Sioux Rapids. Burial will be in Barnes Township Cemetery in Linn Grove. Sliefert Funeral Home in Sioux Rapids is in charge of the arrangements.
