Henrich helps Newell-Fonda top Lawton-Bronson

Published Friday, July 12, 2019
Hogan Henrich had three hits, including a pair of doubles, and allowed just two hits over six innings to get the win and help Newell-Fonda beat Lawton-Bronson 5-1 in a nonconference game on Tuesday at Lawton.
The Mustangs scored two runs in the second inning and two in the third to build a 4-0 lead.
