Ground broken for ICCC training center

The shovels came out and a groundbreaking took place Tuesday at the site of the new Iowa Central industrial training center in Storm Lake. It is located in the commercial area across from Walmart on Business 71 just north of Harvest International. The estimated $2.8 million center will provide students an opportunity to learn trades such as welding and industrial mechanics. Training programs tailored to specific businesses, like Tyson Foods in Storm Lake, will also take place at the facility.

