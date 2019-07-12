Garrigan scores seven runs in seventh inning to break tie, hand St. Mary’s defeat

Published Friday, July 12, 2019

Algona Garrigan scored seven runs in the top of the seventh inning to break a tie and the Golden Bears went on to spoil Storm Lake St. Mary’s Senior Night with a 14-7 win on Tuesday at Memorial Field.

The Panthers jumped out to a 6-0 lead after the first inning, but the Bears plated four runs in the second and two in the third to tie the game at 6-6.

