Bike trail’s ribbon cutting at fairgrounds

A ribbon-cutting for the new signed bike trail in Buena Vista County was held on Sunday, July 7 at the Buena Vista County fairgrounds. The Buena Vista Trails Advisory Council has completed the first phase of sign installation on the county-wide bike trails system. The signs were purchased with a grant from the BV County Community Foundation and are being installed by the BV County Secondary Roads department.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.