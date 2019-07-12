Area teams begin road to state baseball tourney

Area teams begin road to state baseball tourney

Published Friday, July 12, 2019

The road to the state baseball tournament will begin for area teams as the district tournament gets underway on Saturday.

Storm Lake St. Mary’s (1-17) will open up district play in Class 1A against Sioux Central (14-11) on Saturday at 7 p.m. in Peterson. That game will follow a matchup between Newell-Fonda (14-13) and Harris-Lake Park (3-14) at 5 p.m.

