Alta-Aurelia beats MVAOCOU, 12-1

Abby Kraemer collected three hits and drove in five runs at the plate and pitched a one-hitter in the circle to help Alta-Aurelia begin Class 2A regional tournament play with a 12-1 win over MVAOCOU on Wednesday night at Alta.

The Warriors, now 18-9, will play Woodbury Central (15-15) in a regional semifinal game today at 7 p.m. in Alta.