Storm Lake handles Western Christian

Published Wednesday, July 10, 2019
Ethan James fired a two-hit shutout and Storm Lake scored seven runs in the first two innings as the Tornadoes clinched second place in the Lakes Conference with a 10-0 win over Western Christian last Wednesday at Tornado Field.
Storm Lake finished league play with an 8-4 mark and improved to 17-7 overall.
