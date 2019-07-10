Spectacular fundraising hits record

Published Wednesday, July 10, 2019
Storm Lake Star Spangled Spectacular fundraising co-chairs Josh Newhouse and Matt Brostad set a goal of $30,000, and raised a record $34,150, thanks to the over 335 donors who gave to this year’s event.
“We are very pleased with how many people and businesses supported this awesome community event,” said Newhouse. “This was an exceptional year.”
