Tornadoes use 3-run fourth to win, 4-3

Skylar Cole pitched a two-hitter and Storm Lake overcame five errors as the Tornadoes got past Sioux Center 4-3 in a nonconference game last Friday at Tornado Field.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.