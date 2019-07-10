Paul Lussman, 63, of Storm Lake died on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 in Storm Lake.

Memorial Services will be held on Wednesday, July 10, at 11 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church in Storm Lake. The family requests that memorials be given in Paul’s name. Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake is in charge of the arrangements.

Paul Willis Lussman, the son of Harold and Esther (Glienke) Lussman, was born on Sept. 14, 1955 in Storm Lake. As an infant, Paul was baptized at Zion Lutheran Church in Storm Lake. In 1970, he was confirmed at the same church.

Paul attended school at Zion Lutheran Parochial until eighth grade. He then attended and graduated from Albert City-Truesdale High School in 1974.

Paul married Becky Bright Roberts on Oct. 3, 1981. To this union a daughter, Nicole Lyn, was born in January 1983. Later that same year, Paul adopted Becky’s son, Clint Jon Roberts. The couple parted in 1994 but maintained a family relationship to this day. Later, Paul was married to Rhonda Harrington. The couple operated the Storm Lake Bowling Alley. Although they parted company, Rhonda cared for him to the end of his life.

Throughout his working career, Paul owned and operated Lussman Sanitation Service for 10 years and Beaver Tree Service for nearly 20 years. Paul was known as a workaholic and always said, “It wasn’t a job, it was an adventure.”

In his free time, Paul loved to spend time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He had many hobbies that included: gardening, canning, ice fishing, deer hunting and bon fires (the bigger, the better).

Those left to cherish his memory include his children: Clint (Jessica) Roberts of Newell; Nicole (Kale) Glover of Marathon; brothers: Ed (Linda) Lussman of Villard, Minn.; DJ (Jeannie) Lussman of Fonda; sisters: Myra (Ray) Lussman-Forman of Iowa City; Bonnie (Randy) Quillen of Jefferson, Colo.; Joyce Nielsen of Storm Lake; grandchildren: Ethan, Evan, Eli, Ella, Kase and Kage; Becky Bright Roberts; Rhonda Harrington; his aunts and uncles; many nieces and nephews; and numerous cousins.

Paul was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Esther Lussman; grandparents: Edward and Anne (Mohr) Lussman; Herman and Marie (Hinkeldey) Glienke.