Mildred Nelson

Mildred Jane Nelson, 91, of Linn Grove died Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at her home.

Mildred was born Sept. 23, 1927 in Thief River Falls, Minn. and attended high school in New London, Minn.

After high school, in 1945, Mildred took courses at a business school. She was working in the payroll department of Minneapolis Moline when she met Harry at a Luther League convention in Minneapolis. Harry knew she was the one at first sight and set about convincing Mildred. They were married in 1949 and moved to Harry’s family farm near Newcastle, Neb. They raised three boys there until 1965 when they moved to Iowa and eventually purchased a farm north of Linn Grove. Mildred kept much of the farm business records and contributed to financial decisions.

Mildred was always calm and very purposeful in everything that she did.

Mildred’s faith was very important to her. She attended Faith Lutheran Church in Maskell, Neb. with her family before joining Trinity after their move to Iowa.

Mildred loved the outdoors. As a girl, she preferred outside farm chores, but her mother insisted she work in the house as well to learn those skills. Her family appreciated her cooking and baking a lot.

Of course, she loved flowers. She also planted a vegetable garden and canned much of the produce.

She put up bird feeders and enjoyed identifying new birds as well as watching old favorites.

Mildred was an excellent seamstress and made shirts for her young boys as well as repairing their worn blue jeans.

She wrote such detailed and loving letters. Her penmanship was perfect and beautiful when she wrote. She also liked to use her camera to photograph family events.

Those left to cherish her memory include her children: Gene Nelson of Linn Grove; Jim (Lois) Nelson of Peterson; John Nelson of Linn Grove; sisters: Lillian (Henry) Solbrack of Pasco, Wash.; Elaine (Irvin) Solbrack of Pasco, Wash.; Estelle (LaVern) Pickle of Paynesville, Minn.; Carol (Algene) Otteson of Paynesville, Minn.; Lois (Lowell) Burgener of Franktown, Colo.; grandchildren: Adam Nelson of Peterson; Ashley Nelson of Sioux Falls, S.D.; Arden Nelson of Marathon; daughter-in-law, Lois (Patrick) Nelson; niece, Susan (Scott) Hensman of Omaha, Neb.; nephew, Leon (Karen) Thompson; and extended family and friends.

Mildred was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Nelson; sister, Sharon (Dean) Johnson; brothers-in-law: LaVern Pickle and Dean Johnson.