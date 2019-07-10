Hy-noon Kiwanis highlights

Michelle and Rob Smith, Star Spangled Spectacular commodores reviewed the Star Spangled Spectacular which this year had a theme of “Coming Home” on July 1. They spoke about the Wednesday events which included, among other things, the car parade and Municiple Band concert along with other musical events and Thursday which featured the big parade of 100-plus entries.

